Driver who killed 7 people at Walloon carnival faces up to 30 years in jail as trial begins

Accused Antonio Falzone and Paolo Falzone pictured alongside lawyers Frank Discepoli and Fabrice Guttadauria at the Court of Appeal of Mons, on Thursday 23 April 2026. Credit: Virginie Lefour/Belga

The trial for the 2022 Strépy-Bracquegnies carnival accident begins today at the Lotto Mons Expo, marking a historic relocation due to its scale.

On 20 March 2022, Paolo Falzone drove his BMW at over 170 km/h into a folk parade on Rue des Canadiens in Strépy-Bracquegnies, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The incident occurred during the traditional Gilles parade in La Louvière.

Antonino Falzone, who shares the same surname with Paolo but is not related, was a passenger in the car.

Emergency responders described the scene as chaotic. Victims were scattered across the road, with some in shock, others injured, and six confirmed dead. A seventh victim later died from injuries sustained, two years after the crash.

The vehicle stopped about a kilometre from the collision site. A deceased victim was found on the bonnet, while another severely injured person had been launched through the windscreen.

Both suspects were immediately taken into custody following the accident.

Due to the scale of the case, the court sessions are taking place at the Mons Expo exhibition hall. The trial involves about 200 civil parties and will feature testimony from 269 witnesses.

The opening day will include the reading of the indictment and questioning of the accused. The proceedings are expected to last six to eight weeks.

Paolo Falzone faces up to 30 years in prison, while Antonino Falzone could receive a maximum sentence of two years.

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