Fire sends smoke billowing over Forest Park

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade.

Firefighters were called to Forest Park on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a building used by park rangers.

The blaze started around 14:40 at a detached single-storey structure in the middle of the park, according to Walter Derieuw, spokesperson of the Brussels Fire Brigade.

The building is currently undergoing renovation works," Derieuw said.

Firefighters said there was no immediate risk of the flames spreading to other parts of the park or nearby buildings.

The fire nevertheless produced a large plume of smoke visible from across Brussels, drawing the attention of residents in nearby neighbourhoods.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

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