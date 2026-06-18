Scorching temperatures sweep Belgium with 33°C expected on Thursday

The sun shining over Brussels. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

Belgium is bracing for an intense summer heat on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb to 33°C in parts of the country, prompting the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) to issue a yellow heat warning.

Sun will dominate the sky throughout the day. Although scattered cumulus clouds are expected, particularly in some parts of the country.

Temperatures are forecast to range from around 25°C at the coast to 26°C to 27°C in the High Fens and Ardennes, and to 32°C across much of the lowlands.

The IRM warned that maximum temperatures could exceed 32°C across several central and eastern regions on Thursday.

Conditions are expected to become even hotter on Friday, with temperatures reaching 33°C to 35°C in many areas.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Health Ministry has maintained the warning phase of its national heatwave and ozone peak plan, urging residents to take precautions amid exceptionally high temperatures.

The latest forecasts come as much of Western Europe continues to experience an early summer heatwave.

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