UN expresses concerns over 'migrant return hubs'

DROI Committee - Exchange of views with Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

The UN human rights chief has expressed deep regret over new EU legislation on migrant returns, warning against delegating human rights obligations to third countries.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament approved regulations permitting EU countries to establish detention centres for rejected asylum seekers outside the Union’s borders under bilateral agreements.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, criticised the approach, stating, “EU nations cannot simply outsource their human rights obligations to third countries.”

He cautioned that detaining and returning vulnerable individuals, including children, to third countries carries significant risks of human rights violations. This exercise requires careful consideration of both laws and practices.

Currently, only about 20% of deportation decisions for migrants in irregular situations within the EU result in actual returns. This statistic has drawn criticism from advocates of stricter migration policies.

Faced with increasing pressure, the European Commission proposed new legislation a year ago to boost deportation rates, sparking opposition from left-leaning lawmakers and human rights organisations.

Turk emphasised that international law prohibits returning individuals to places where they face a genuine risk of severe human rights violations, citing the principle of non-refoulement.

He stressed that deportation decisions must be based on individual assessments and should only be enforced after all appeals processes are completed.

The High Commissioner also urged policymakers to recognise migrants’ contributions to European society and economies as part of a balanced approach to migration.

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