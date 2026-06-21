US-Iran talks kick off despite attacks on Lebanon

US Vice President JD Vance pictured in 2025. Credit: AFP via Belga

Talks between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian representatives began on Sunday at the luxury Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar, alongside Pakistan, is mediating the discussions. Al Jazeera reported the commencement of negotiations.

However, the talks face challenges amid renewed clashes between the Israeli military and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, despite the ongoing ceasefire. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged caution, stating it does not expect significant progress. A spokesperson told state broadcaster IRIB that the negotiations were only intended to last one day.

The Iranian spokesperson, Ismail Baghai, explained that bilateral talks between delegations from Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar would take place in the morning, followed by a negotiation round with the US in the afternoon. Expert-level working groups are also planned to address issues such as the release of Iranian financial assets and potential easing of sanctions.

Under the ceasefire terms between Washington and Tehran, a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme must be reached within 60 days. Tensions remain high, however, as Iran announced on Saturday it would close the Strait of Hormuz over alleged ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

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