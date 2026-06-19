Israel says it is striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Illustration image shows a man staring at a building still smouldering after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. Credit: AFP / Belga

The Israeli military announced Friday that it has struck Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon, killing 16 people, according to local reports.

In a statement, the army confirmed that it launched attacks overnight and continued to target Hezbollah militants and infrastructure in the region.

These actions were described as a response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah organisation.

Israeli airstrikes overnight from Thursday to Friday in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh region have killed at least 16 people, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (ANI).

The ANI reported that the attacks targeted residential areas in several towns near Nabatieh and described them as "massacres committed by the enemy."

At least eight fatalities occurred in the town of Harouf, marking the highest death toll since the announcement of the Iran-US protocol for a cessation of hostilities earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Hezbollah reported clashes between its fighters and an Israeli army unit in southern Lebanon.

The violence in the area had diminished earlier this week following Monday’s agreement between Tehran and Washington, and Hezbollah has not claimed any further attacks on Israel since then.

Lebanon became involved in the regional conflict on 2 March after Hezbollah intervened in support of Tehran.

Since then, Israeli airstrikes have killed over 3,900 people, according to Lebanese authorities, and ground offensives have intensified in the country’s south.

On the Israeli side, 31 soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed since 2 March.

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