Extreme heat forces Etterbeek municipal schools to cancel afternoon classes

Illustration picture shows kids, in a kindergarten school in Etterbeek, Brussels, Tuesday 02 June 2020. Credit: Belga

Etterbeek municipality has suspended afternoon classes at all municipal schools this week due to extreme heat affecting the country.

From 22 to 26 June, pupils studying in all municipal schools in Etterbeek will have classes only in the morning. Exams scheduled during the mentioned period will still go ahead, but will be held exclusively in the morning.

Mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR) said in a statement that the decision was taken because "the conditions are not in place to provide lessons in an optimal way".

Recent circular issued by the French-speaking Ministry has raised concerns about the impact of heatwave on pupils and teachers. The move from Etterbeek comes as a response as many Brussels older school buildings still lack adequate cooling systems.

After-school childcare will remain available for parents unable to collect their children early.

The municipality has also encouraged parents with children in municipal nurseries to keep them at home where possible, while maintaining childcare services for families who need them.

To help children cope with the heat, Etterbeek said it would organise water games, shaded activities, and other adaptations to provide safer, more comfortable conditions during the hottest part of the day.

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