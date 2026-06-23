Photos of Belgian women shared by their boyfriends and husbands in image trading forums

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An investigation has revealed how some Belgian men share pictures of their wives on websites and social media groups. Although punishable under Belgian law, victims seldom feel justice has been served.

VRT NWS found at least 20 online platforms where compromising pictures of Belgian women were shared by their spouses or boyfriends. Thirty-two accounts were verified as belonging to Belgian men.

The phenomenon occurs on widely-used social media sites. Images were found on Facebook groups, and on an "incognito" Telegram forum. Discussions on these chats often lead users to separate websites where naked photos are shared.

'Sharing your wives'

The psychology behind the "sharing your wives" trend is disturbing. Men in these forums were found to speak in an utterly degrading and sexist manner about their partners, but more shockingly, the fact that some of these men sexually fantasise about other men masturbating to the secretly shared naked pictures of their "unaware" partner, explains

Wim Huys, a clinical psychologist, told VRT that men in the forums were found to speak in an "utterly degrading and sexist manner about their partners". Some of the men fantasise about other men masturbating to the secretly shared naked pictures of their partner.

There is also a voyeuristic side to the trend, the national broadcaster explained. These pictures might have been reportedly taken when the partner is sleeping, in the shower, or changing clothes. Other pictures are nude selfies shared in trust.

One Telegram message from a man suggesting "his wife is very yummy" was swarmed by responses from other men wanting to "trade" with him.

'Certificate of ownership'

The investigation also found that some of the Belgian men active on the sites also share their partner’s full name and place of residence. VRT interviewed a woman who goes by the name Valérie who has been with her partner for 20 years and has children with him.

Valérie received an email with joined pictures of her "head to toe" standing naked, with"close-ups of her breasts and between her legs". When she confronted her husband that evening, he reportedly said that he shared those images "out of love for her".

She then decided to take the matter to the police, who later on discovered "1,200 secretly taken nude pictures".

Valérie’s real first name, last name, weight, height, "sexual preferences" and place of work were also shared, resulting in unwanted visits from men.

"You are paralysed on every level. From one day to the next, nothing is the same anymore," Valérie told VRT. "This is a trauma for the children and for me. Still, after all these years, but fortunately we have each other."

Seeking help after online sexual violence

Distributing intimate content without consent is a criminal offence, even when the person originally agreed to the image being taken.

Helpline 1712 has reportedly received several calls from Belgian women victims of the trend. The helpline desk also explains that this "digital abuse" is often accompanied by psychological and physical violence.

Mental health service in Antwerp, Punt.vzw, told that this could be only "the tip of the iceberg," as many Belgian victims never seek help and those who do "usually after many months, if not years".

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