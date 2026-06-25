'Not very elegant': PM regrets Red Devils' official anthem

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga

During a parliamentary committee on the Constitution, PM Bart De Wever (N-VA) regretted the national football team's anthem lacked Dutch lyrics, saying "it was not very elegant".

'Kiss the Grass (Allez Allez)' is the official anthem of Belgium's Red Devils for this summer's World Cup. Co-written by Brussels rapper and Angèle's brother, Roméro Elvis and sung by Flemish singer Sylvie Kreusch, it was selected at the end of April as the song of the tournament.

During the committee, Werner Somers (Vlaams Belang) raised the question about the abscence of Dutch in the anthem. PM was apparently oblivious to the song, but his staff had confirmed that "not a single word is sung in Dutch". He went out to comment: "To put it politely, that is not very elegant."

At one point, they sing about 'twelve million mates'. It would have been interesting to include the language of nearly seven million of those 'mates'," he added. "I have the lyrics in front of me, and I don't think it's a success."

De Wever also said that including a few words in German, Belgium's third official language, would have been appropriate.

De Wever concluded that the Federal had nothing to do with the anthem and that responsibility lies solely with the Belgian Football Association.

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