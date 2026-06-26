Man dies after being thrown into river during dispute over e-scooter in Charleroi

An aerial view of the centre of Charleroi, near the river Sambre. Credit: Belga / Denis Vasilov

A young man from Charleroi died after allegedly being thrown into the River Sambre during a dispute over an e-scooter

The incident occurred overnight from Thursday to Friday and took place near the Pont de la Résistance, the Charleroi Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed, following earlier reports in local media.

An altercation broke out between the rider of an e-scooter and another man who had been chasing him. The victim was allegedly punched several times before being thrown into the River Sambre, where he drowned.

The prosecutor's office said the victim is suspected of having stolen the e-scooter and was being pursued by a man attempting to recover it.

Divers from the Hainaut-Est Emergency Zone recovered the man's body from the river.

The victim has not yet been identified. Charleroi Prosecutors said he was living in Belgium without legal residence status.

No suspects have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing.

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