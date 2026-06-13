One dead in Charleroi gang shootout

Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times

A fatal shooting linked to rival drug gangs occurred on Saturday morning in Roux, a district of Charleroi, leaving one person dead and five others arrested, according to the Charleroi public prosecutor’s office.

Police discovered the lifeless body on Avenue Maurice Autequitte early on Saturday and established a security perimeter around the scene.

Later in the afternoon, the prosecutor’s office reported that the incident might be connected to a feud between competing drug gangs.

Four of the suspects were detained inside a vehicle shortly after the shooting. Bullet marks were found on the exterior of the vehicle, and a weapon was recovered inside.

Meanwhile, a local resident alerted authorities to the presence of a lifeless body in a neighbour’s garden. The fifth suspect was arrested near the crime scene.

Investigators have launched a probe into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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