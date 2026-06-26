Pope urges world to 'resolve conflicts as human beings, not as beasts'

Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Belga

Pope Leo XIV on Friday urged world leaders to "resolve conflicts as human beings and not as beasts", renewing his condemnation of war at the opening of a two-day gathering of cardinals at the Vatican.

The closed-door consistory, convened to discuss the role of the Catholic Church in the modern world, began with a Mass celebrated by the Pontiff at St. Peter's Basilica and will conclude on Saturday afternoon.

In his homily, Leo XIV lamented that "international tensions and conflicts continue to gravely wound the human family".

"War is never worthy of humanity, and it is never blessed by God, because the Creator has endowed us with intelligence and free will to resolve conflicts as human beings and not as beasts, perhaps equipped with highly technological weapons," he said.

It is the second time since his election in May 2025 that Leo XIV has summoned all 241 members of the College of Cardinals, including both voting and non-voting cardinals from around the world.

The gatherings have become a hallmark of the Pope's leadership, reflecting his commitment to a more collegial style of governance within the Catholic Church.

The cardinals are taking part in four thematic sessions combining prayer, group discussions and plenary meetings, focusing on issues including the Church's response to social, economic and political divisions.

"There will be genuine sharing among us. It is clear that Pope Leo wants us to become a true college and to get to know one another," Jean-Paul Vesco told AFP. "The more we have these meetings, the more united we will become."

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