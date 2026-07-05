Belgium may face Portugal or Spain in World Cup quarter-final

Belgium's players celebrate after winning game between Belgian national team Red Devils and Senegal, on Wednesday 01 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/16 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credit: Bruno Fahy / Belga

Portugal and Spain will face off on Monday in an Iberian derby during the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, with the winner advancing to play either Belgium or the United States in the quarter-finals.

Their last meeting came in the Nations League final last summer in Munich, where Portugal claimed victory in a penalty shootout after a thrilling contest. The neighbours’ most recent World Cup clash dates back to 2018 in Russia, ending in a dramatic 3-3 draw during the group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in that match with a stunning hat-trick.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo continues to deliver on football’s biggest stage. In the Round of 32, he scored a crucial penalty against Croatia, equalising for his team and paving the way for Roberto Martinez’s side to secure a tight 2-1 win. Meanwhile, Spain cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria in their first knockout round match, with goalkeeper Unai Simón keeping a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive game. Spain, alongside tournament co-host Mexico, remains one of the few teams yet to concede a goal at this World Cup.

However, Spain’s young star Lamine Yamal has struggled to shine, with just one goal and no assists to his name. The Barcelona prodigy, who turns 19 next week, is still working to regain top form following a thigh injury.

The highly anticipated Portugal-Spain match will kick off at 14:00 local time (21:00 in Belgium) in Dallas. Later, Belgium will meet the United States in Seattle at 2:00 Belgian time for their own Round of 16 fixture.

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