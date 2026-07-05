China and Russia to conduct joint naval exercise

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured during a diplomatic meeting with Belgian delegation, 2024. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

China announced on Sunday that it will conduct its annual naval exercises with Russia in July, this time near China’s coast, followed by joint patrols in an unspecified area of the Pacific.

The two nations are key diplomatic and economic partners, linked by their shared aim to present an alternative to what they see as US dominance in global affairs.

China and Russia have been staging joint military drills for years, drawing increasing scrutiny, particularly from Western countries, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to China’s Ministry of Defence, the joint exercises, titled “Joint Sea-2026,” will take place in the air and maritime areas off Qingdao, a major military port and seaside city in eastern China.

Following the exercises, some forces from both countries will participate in a joint maritime patrol in a Pacific region, the ministry noted in a statement.

The purpose of these operations, the ministry said, is “to jointly address security challenges and maintain peace and stability in the region.” However, no details were provided on the scale of the participating forces.

The announcement comes about two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China. During the visit, Putin described bilateral relations as “unprecedented,” while Chinese President Xi Jinping called the partnership “unshakable.”

The “Joint Sea” drills have been held annually by the Chinese and Russian navies since 2012.

China has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, and continues to call for peace talks. However, Western capitals frequently accuse Beijing of providing Moscow with crucial economic support for its war efforts.

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