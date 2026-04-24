China bans dual-use exports to few Belgian arms companies

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured during a diplomatic meeting with Belgian delegation, 2024. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

China has announced trade restrictions on seven European arms manufacturers, including Belgium's FN Browning and its subsidiary in Herstal, due to their supply of weapons to Taiwan, the Ministry of Commerce revealed on Friday.

FN Browning and its Herstal subsidiary have been added to China's export control list "with immediate effect" for delivering small arms to Taiwan. This means Chinese exporters can no longer supply them with 'dual-use' goods, which can serve both civilian and military purposes.

Other companies targeted include Germany’s Hensoldt AG, known for radar systems, and four Czech entities: Excalibur and Omnipol, both specialising in military equipment; the Czech branch of US-based Spaceknow, which provides satellite imagery; and VZLU Aerospace, the Czech national aerospace research centre.

Beijing claims these firms have "participated in the sale of weapons to Taiwan" or collaborated with Taiwan. However, a Chinese government spokesperson emphasised that this measure does not impact broader trade relations between China and the European Union.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has stated it could use force to bring the self-governing island under its control. Taiwan relies heavily on foreign arms suppliers for its defence.

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