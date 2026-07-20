Final whistle during World Cup triggered seismic tremors in Spain

Credit: AFP.

Scientists detected measurable seismic activity following Spain's victory in Sunday's final.

Seisometers across Spain recorded unusual ground vibrations after Ferran Torres' extra-time winner secured La Roja's second World Cup title, as well as after the final whistle, the Barcelona Geosciences Centre said on Monday.

The researchers analysed data from Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) and the Cartographic and Geological Institute of Catalonia (ICGC), which revealed unusual signals linked to celebrations in cities including Algeciras, Barcelona, Cádiz and Granada.

The sensors detected three distinct spikes in activity during the match: after Torres' decisive goal, after another goal later ruled out by VAR, and the strongest tremor immediately after the final whistle.

Scientists said the movements were an example of "induced seismicity" caused by human activity, in this case, thousands of supporters jumping, shouting and celebrating simultaneously.

Similar vibrations were recorded during Spain's victory over England in the Euro 2024 final, when goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal generated measurable ground movements in Madrid and Barcelona.

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