Amazon builds massive power plant for its AI data centre

Amazon is building a vast gas-fired power station in Texas to supply electricity to new data centres for its AI-driven expansion, with the plant operating off-grid.

The US technology group confirmed the project on Friday, saying the facility will power large data centres directly rather than connect to the wider electricity network.

This approach is being used increasingly by big technology companies as they rush to secure the energy needed for the boom in artificial intelligence.

According to permit documents, the project, known as GW Ranch, will include 35 turbines with a total capacity of 7.65 gigawatts.

That would make it larger than any gas-fired power station currently operating in the United States.

The plant is also authorised to emit more than 30 million tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, more than any other single facility in the country.

Using satellite imagery, energy consultancy Cleanview linked the power station project to three permits for data centres filed by Amazon this week in the arid area of Texas near the Mexican border.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the plans and said the company wanted to pay the full real cost of powering its operations.

He said the new data centre project in Pecos County would be supplied by a dedicated power station that would not raise electricity prices for Texas households, amid political concern over rising bills.

Amazon said it is exploring the possibility of adding solar power at the site.

The company also said it would use non-potable water to avoid placing pressure on local supplies.

Amazon added that it still aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

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