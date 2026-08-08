German airport installs special radar after drone threat

Credit: Belga

Police have installed an additional checkpoint with a special radar at Leipzig/Halle Airport after an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft.

According to German news website Tag24, the system is called EchoShield and can detect drones from greater distances and track their flight paths.

The radar has been set up near the airport’s former control tower. Federal police have not yet explained the reason for the move.

Late last Tuesday, shortly before midnight, a drone carrying explosives and fitted with a detonator was found at Leipzig Airport. The device was close to a Ukrainian transport aircraft and was shot down by an airport employee.

Another cargo plane in the area reported a collision with an unidentified flying object, which may also have been a drone.

It remains unclear who was behind the drone or drones. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the incident as “a hybrid attack scenario” and said the involvement of foreign powers could not be ruled out.

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