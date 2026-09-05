Thousands take to streets ahead of crucial German elections

People gather at an AfD campaign stand in central Magdeburg ahead of Saxony-Anhalt’s 2026 state election, 28 July 2026. Credit: Roy Zuo/Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of people took to the streets in Magdeburg, in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Saturday for a pro-democracy demonstration against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of regional elections.

The protest was held in the state capital on the eve of the Saxony-Anhalt state election and was organised by a coalition of German associations and civic groups.

Events at the city’s cathedral included concerts and speeches. Some demonstrators waved rainbow flags, while others carried signs reading “More love, less hate,” “A better life without Nazis” and “Fck AfD.”

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AfD, a far-right party known for hardline positions on issues including migration, enjoys strong support in parts of Germany but also faces fierce opposition.

An INSA poll ahead of the state election put AfD on 43%, well ahead of its rivals.

The party has previously been the target of attacks. Earlier this week, nine people were injured after an assault involving an unknown liquid at an AfD information stand near the western German city of Mainz.