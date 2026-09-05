Spain seizes control of Ceuta border

Ceuta, credit: Belga

Madrid has taken control of the port in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta and authorised a temporary tent camp there for migrants, according to Spanish public broadcaster RTVE and other local media.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente signed the order, despite opposition from Ceuta’s regional government led by President Juan Jesús Vivas.

On Friday, the regional authorities argued against setting up a camp in the port area, saying the harbour is vital for supplying the exclave and noting that a large fuel terminal is nearby.

The local government had already rejected other temporary accommodation proposals, including housing migrants in a disused factory, a former military hospital or sports centres.

A separate camp for about 900 people is currently being built in the Los Rosales district, where residents have also protested.

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At the end of July, about 72,000 migrants crossed the border between Morocco and Ceuta, either on foot or by swimming.

Although most have since left, around 5,000 migrants are still in Ceuta, including about 1,200 unaccompanied minors, according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Local authorities put the number still present much higher, at 10,000.

Official figures say 91 people died during the crossings, with 80 deaths recorded in Spain and 11 on the Moroccan side of the border. Non-governmental organisations say the true toll is higher.

Many Ceuta residents have reacted angrily to the prolonged presence of thousands of migrants, with repeated demonstrations and, at times, violent attacks on migrants.