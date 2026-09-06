Ursula von der Leyen visits Greenland in show of support

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Greenland on Sunday to reaffirm EU support for the Arctic territory, seven months after a crisis sparked by Donald Trump’s ambitions towards the island.

Von der Leyen landed in Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous Danish territory, at the start of a two-day visit.

Her programme includes a boat trip among icebergs, meetings with Greenland’s prime minister and Denmark’s prime minister, and the signing of a joint declaration between the EU and Greenland.

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The visit carries a broader political message: that Greenland’s future partnership should lie with Europe rather than the United States.

“What happens in the Arctic directly affects the rest of Europe, and a strong partnership with Greenland is crucial for our position in the region,” European Commissioner Josef Sikela, who is also on the trip, said.

Trump’s designs on Greenland triggered a major crisis earlier this year. The US president even raised the possibility of “using force” to take control of the territory, home to about 57,000 people.

Tensions eased only after Denmark, Greenland and the United States set up a working group aimed at finding a lasting solution.

Seven months on, European leaders have continued to send messages of solidarity to Greenland and Denmark, while now also offering investment pledges.

During the visit, von der Leyen could announce a new €200 million package for Greenland.

Brussels hopes the move will help build trust with Nuuk and diversify Europe’s access to critical raw materials, which has so far been heavily tied to China.

At the same time, the EU wants to support the development of sustainable tourism and improve the territory’s connectivity.