Boeing experiences software issues with 737 Max planes

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Boeing has identified a new software problem in the 737 MAX that could leave pilots without automated navigation in a specific landing scenario and may jeopardise certification of new variants of the aircraft.

The US planemaker said it informed all 737 operators last month about the issue. According to Boeing, the problem can arise after an aborted landing attempt in a particular scenario.

In such a case, the autopilot is forced into a simpler mode for controlling the aircraft’s positioning. Boeing said this increases the pilot’s workload compared with normal operation.

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The company said it had shared guidance with operators to strengthen existing pilot procedures so such situations can be handled safely.

The US aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, said it is convening a panel to assess whether the fault poses a flight safety risk.

If the FAA concludes that it does, certification of the new Boeing 737 MAX 10 could be delayed. It could also create difficulties for the entry into service of the recently approved 737 MAX 7.

A permanent fix had been planned for 2028, but Boeing said it is taking steps to bring that timetable forward.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the issue. According to the newspaper, US airlines Southwest and United do not want to accept new aircraft affected by the problem.

The Journal also reported that one customer alerted Boeing to the issue in November 2024. The problem is said to have been triggered by a software update.

The 737 MAX is the latest generation of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft. The model was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 killed a total of 346 people.

Those crashes were caused by a fault in an automated system that pushed the aircraft’s nose down based on incorrect sensor data. Production was also suspended during the crisis.

Boeing has since faced further incidents involving the 737 MAX, including one in 2024 when a plane lost a fuselage panel during take-off in Portland, Oregon. The company has since come under sustained criticism over its internal safety culture.