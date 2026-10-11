Last migrant camp dismantled in Ceuta after summer crisis

Spanish authorities on Sunday dismantled the last large migrant camp in Ceuta, two days before a visit by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The camp emerged after an unprecedented influx of more than 70,000 people entered the Spanish enclave in North Africa from neighbouring Morocco on 30 and 31 July.

Most returned to Morocco within days, but thousands remained in Ceuta, sleeping on the streets or on beaches.

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The sudden surge in arrivals, during which dozens of people died, triggered a political crisis in Madrid and sharp diplomatic tensions within the European Union.

Shortly after 8:00 on Sunday, police accompanied by soldiers arrived at the El Guano esplanade, where hundreds of migrants had been living in makeshift shelters after other camps on nearby beaches were cleared.

The migrants were put on buses and taken to reception centres, while cleaning crews moved in to clear the esplanade and beach.

Some migrants fled to the surrounding hills to avoid boarding the buses.

The royal visit to Ceuta on Tuesday has been coordinated with the Spanish government.

Morocco claims sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish enclave about 500km further east in North Africa.