Spanish police to evacuate 3000 irregular migrants in Ceuta ahead of royal visit

Ceuta, credit: Belga

Spanish police on Sunday began evacuating thousands of migrants from a large illegal camp on a beach in Ceuta, days before King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are due to visit the Spanish enclave in North Africa.

A spokeswoman for the National Police in Ceuta said a first phase of the operation was under way on Trampolín beach, which has hosted the city’s largest migrant camp since a mass arrival of people from Morocco at the end of July.

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Authorities estimate that about 3,000 people are living there. They have been sleeping in makeshift shelters built from pieces of wood and tarpaulins, while the Red Cross has been providing food each day.

The evacuation is being carried out under tight security, with around 350 police officers deployed, supported by numerous vans, soldiers and military armoured vehicles, the spokeswoman said.

Migrants are to be taken to a foreign nationals reception centre to be identified before being moved to a temporary camp set up by the authorities.

The spokeswoman warned that the operation might not be able to remove everyone from the beach if the temporary camp runs out of space.

The clearance of the Trampolín beach camp comes ahead of the royal visit to Ceuta scheduled for 13 October.

The trip will be Felipe’s first visit to Ceuta since he became king in 2014 and carries diplomatic sensitivity, as Morocco claims sovereignty over both Ceuta and Melilla, the other Spanish enclave in North Africa that the royal couple are also due to visit.