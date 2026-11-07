Ryanair passengers must check in hold luggage at least 60 minutes before their flight departs from Tuesday, as the airline brings forward the baggage drop deadline by 20 minutes.

Until now, travellers had been able to drop off their bags up to 40 minutes before departure. The new rule was announced in April and takes effect on Tuesday.

Ryanair says only around one in five passengers now checks in luggage. The airline argues that an earlier baggage deadline will give those travellers more time to pass through airport security and reduce the risk of them missing their flights.

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Passengers travelling without hold luggage and who have checked in online can go straight to security at the airport.

Ryanair is not unusual in applying a 60-minute deadline. Brussels Airlines uses the same cut-off for Economy passengers on short-haul flights, although Business Class travellers and members of certain loyalty programmes are given an extra 20 minutes.

In Belgium, Ryanair operates from Charleroi and Brussels Airport in Zaventem.