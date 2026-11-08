Europe will be represented at next week’s talks in Abu Dhabi on the war in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has said.

Speaking to RTL radio, Barrot said Europeans would take part in the discussions and that France would also be present in Abu Dhabi. He did not say who would represent France at the meeting in the Gulf state.

“There have sometimes been talks without Europeans, and sometimes with them,” Barrot said. “This time they will take part.”

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Peace talks involving Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the United States acting as a mediator.

Russia has already announced it will send a more senior delegation than at previous rounds of talks, in what has been seen as a sign that Moscow may be ready for more substantive negotiations.

The Russian delegation will include deputy ministers, a senior military officer and the head of military intelligence. Kremlin adviser Vladimir Medinsky will lead the team.