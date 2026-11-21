The possibility of the United Kingdom rejoining the European Union will be discussed in informal talks with Brussels, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has said.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants to spend the next 12 months exploring possible models for the UK’s future relationship with the EU. Britain formally left the bloc in January 2020, following the 2016 referendum.

On Friday, the UK and the EU agreed several deals aimed at making closer co-operation easier. Burnham said those agreements were the most that could be achieved before the next election.

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In an interview with the BBC, Miliband said the world had changed “drastically” since the Brexit referendum. Asked whether Britain’s return to the EU would be considered, he replied that “of course all options are on the table.”

Burnham, the Labour leader, is still committed to the party’s 2024 platform, which rules out rejoining the EU single market or returning to free movement with the bloc.

Miliband also said he respected the result of the 2016 referendum, while arguing that Europe itself is changing. “We need to look at what that means,” he said.