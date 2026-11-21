A Russian helicopter is suspected of having violated Finnish airspace on Saturday, hours after a drone attack set a Russian cargo ship on fire in the Baltic Sea, Finland’s Defence Ministry said.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said the suspected airspace breach could be linked to rescue or surveillance operations launched after the cargo vessel was damaged in the Gulf of Finland.

According to the ministry, the helicopter entered Finnish territory by as much as 4.1km.

Related News

Earlier in the day, the Finnish military detected a drone attack on a Russian cargo ship west of Suursaari, in the eastern Gulf of Finland, in international waters.

Finnish authorities have not yet said where the drone came from.

The country’s border guard said the ship caught fire and drifted into Finnish territorial waters.

Finland immediately informed Nato of the incident, the Defence Ministry said.

Temporary restrictions were also imposed in the airspace and maritime area in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.