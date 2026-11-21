Finland’s military said it detected a drone attack on a Russian cargo ship in international waters in the eastern Gulf of Finland on Saturday and immediately informed its Nato allies.

In a statement, Finland’s Ministry of Defence said the attack was detected west of Suursaari on Saturday morning. It did not say who launched the drone.

The ministry said the vessel suffered damage, but gave no information about the condition of the crew.

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Finnish border guards, sent to the scene shortly afterwards, said the cargo ship caught fire and drifted into Finnish territorial waters.

They added that the situation currently posed no danger to other maritime traffic.

The Ministry of Defence said Finland had immediately notified the Atlantic alliance of the incident.

Temporary restrictions were also introduced in the airspace and maritime area of the eastern Gulf of Finland.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on X that the war was reaching Finland’s doorstep and that the authorities were managing the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone had struck a Russian merchant vessel.

He added that Ukraine had the right to respond to the aggressor.

Finnish authorities have not yet identified the origin of the drone. The Ministry of Defence, the armed forces and the border guards have not released any information establishing where it came from.

According to Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko, writing on Telegram, the Russian ship was targeted by two drones while sailing towards the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea.

Earlier, Drozdenko had reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the Leningrad region, saying 73 drones had been intercepted overnight from Friday to Saturday.