Ireland’s climate minister, Darragh O’Brien, said on Sunday that COP31 had been “taken hostage by oil states” after the EU rejected a draft final deal that made no mention of fossil fuels.

Speaking to AFP in Antalya, Turkey, O’Brien said the UN climate summit process needed a “reset.” Ireland currently holds the presidency of the European Union.

He said the EU had rejected a draft final decision put forward by the Turkish and Australian COP31 presidencies because it failed to refer to fossil fuels, whose use is the main driver of climate change.

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In recent days, countries from the Pacific, Europe and Latin America have repeatedly called for an explicit reference to fossil fuels in the final text.

But hydrocarbon-producing nations, led by Saudi Arabia, have opposed such wording.

As well as the EU, Panama, the Marshall Islands and Norway also confirmed they would reject the draft.

COP31 in Turkey has already become the longest UN climate summit on record, surpassing the previous record set at COP25 in Madrid in 2019.

The conference had been due to conclude on Friday evening, but the talks have now overrun by more than 45 hours.