A family, including a pregnant woman and a young child, were taken to hospital in Brussels after inhaling a considerable amount of carbon monoxide released by a barbecue they used to heat their home.

At around 22h00 on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to a property on Rue des Palais in Schaerbeek after reports of an urgent medical incident, Brussels firefighters said on Monday.

When firefighters entered the house, their carbon monoxide detector indicated the presence of the toxic gas, prompting the evacuation of the people inside as firefighters requested additional emergency assistance.

The man, his pregnant wife, and their child were taken to hospital with severe carbon monoxide poisoning.

“A barbecue is designed for outdoor use and must never be used as a heater. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer: it is invisible, odourless and tasteless,” Brussels firefighters warned.

They also cautioned against using portable paraffin or butane heaters that are not connected to a flue, urging residents to make sure they have adequate ventilation and to install carbon monoxide detectors.

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More than 1,000 poisonings this year

The incident comes less than two weeks after Sibelga, the Belgian Poison Centre, Brussels firefighters, and Brussels Environment launched a joint awareness campaign to warn residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

More than 1,000 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been recorded in Belgium since the beginning of 2026, including 93 in the Brussels-Capital Region, according to figures released by the organisations on 12 November.

“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of fatal poisoning reported to the Poison Centre in Belgium,” said Jonas Van Baelen, a pharmacist and expert at the centre in a press release on Monday.

Symptoms can easily be mistaken for flu or a general feeling of illness, with headaches, nausea and dizziness among the most common warning signs. In severe cases, exposure can lead to unconsciousness and death. Anyone experiencing suspected symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning is urged to call 112 immediately.

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuels such as gas, oil or coal do not burn completely. Poisoning can occur because of poorly maintained heating appliances, cookers, fireplaces, and water heaters, as well as inadequate ventilation.

According to the awareness campaign, around half of carbon monoxide poisoning cases occur in bathrooms, often because of poor ventilation. The risk increases during colder months, when residents are more likely to keep windows closed to retain heat.

Brussels authorities urge residents to take precautions

Brussels Environment has also stressed the importance of having boilers and water heaters inspected regularly by an approved professional.

“The main advice for preventing carbon monoxide poisoning is to have your boiler and water heater undergo the mandatory periodic PEB inspection by a professional,” stated Christophe Danlois, a heating specialist at Brussels Environment.

Sibelga has also warned of a rise in non-compliant gas installations, including those installed by unqualified individuals or inadequately maintained.

In Brussels, rental housing regulations prohibit gas appliances that draw combustion air from the room in bedrooms. Gas water heaters without a flue are also prohibited elsewhere in the home.

Firefighters also offer free home awareness visits, during which residents can receive prevention advice and a carbon monoxide detector.

Appointments can be requested by emailing sensibilisation@fire.brussels.

The joint awareness campaign "Can you see it?" will continue throughout the colder months, providing practical advice on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

More information is available at sibelga.be/CO.