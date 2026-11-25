Belgium marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday with three new announcements, but without the national action plan that was meant to anchor them.

These announcements come as new UN figures show that roughly every hour, about five women and girls are killed by relatives or partners worldwide.

The last national action plan expired at the end of 2025, and almost a year later, its successor is still unfinished, though the federal government has promised to deliver it by the end of 2026. They say that with around 100 measures, the final plan will set out clear responsibilities, deadlines and measurable objectives, aiming to prevent violence, improve protection for victims, and allow earlier intervention to stop femicides.

In the meantime, Equal Opportunities Minister Rob Beenders (Vooruit) has launched three initiatives to fill the gap. The first includes measures to tackle street harassment through legal reforms, awareness campaigns and bystander training.

The second measure is a study into coercive control - the pattern of intimidation, isolation, and systematic control of a partner’s behaviour - to examine how to better protect victims and whether it should become a specific criminal offence. Finally, the third is an expansion of the Sexual Assault Care Centre network from ten to thirteen locations by 2027, with new sites planned in Ottignies, Jette, and Tournai.

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Victim-support organisations gave the measures a guarded welcome. The National Representative Platform of Belgian Civil Society, which contributed to the plan’s development, told Le Soir that three announcements do not amount to a national policy.

Instead, it called for a coherent approach across Belgium’s levels of government, arguing that violence does not stop at institutional boundaries, and urged authorities to provide sufficient funding, staff, and measurable indicators to judge whether policies are improving victims' lives.

In Belgium, the Stop Féminicide campaign recorded at least 27 femicides in 2025. However, its figures were compiled from media reports rather than official national statistics, and the initiative suspended its monitoring work in 2026 after losing funding.

The issue carries added weight as a particular case begins on Wednesday in Liège against Thomas Verjans, accused of killing Hélène Gosset by setting her on fire in May 2024. Reports of two police interventions before the incident still raise questions about how police respond to escalating, sometimes fatal, domestic violence.

The nature of those interventions, and whether opportunities for protection were missed, remain to be established. Verjans is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Separately, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) is scheduled to visit the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone on Wednesday afternoon to examine its approach to domestic and sexual violence.

Police officials are due to present their victim-centred procedures, specialised investigative techniques, and cooperation with external partners, as well as new training aimed at helping officers handle such cases.