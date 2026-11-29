Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of mass protests triggered by the government’s suspension of EU accession talks, police said.

The rally, organised by pro-European activists and opposition parties, was held in Tbilisi’s central square. Demonstrators waved European Union flags.

Organisers urged supporters to stay defiant. “Let us show the world that we do not give up, that we do not submit,” they said.

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They also called for fresh elections and demanded the release of those detained during the initial protests.

Democracy in Georgia has been under pressure for some time. The October 2024 parliamentary election was won by the ruling Georgian Dream party, but the opposition says the vote was rigged.

The opposition has refused to recognise the result, leaving parliament effectively paralysed.

In November 2024, the government also suspended accession talks with the European Union, prompting the mass protests.

Since then, several opposition figures have been arrested and a number of democratic freedoms, including the right to protest and media independence, have been curtailed.