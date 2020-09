Eden Hazard, the captain of the Belgian Red Devils football team, received a thumbs up from Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block for telling a staff member to wear his face mask properly.

During Belgium’s UEFA Nations League game against Iceland on Tuesday, the camera briefly caught on Hazard sat in the stands, telling a technical staff member to pull up his mask so it covers his nose.

The staff member seems to indicate that putting his mask over his nose will fog up his glasses, but Hazard does not look happy with the explanation.



The short clip was posted on the team’s social media pages, prompting Health Minister Maggie De Block – who has also made headlines across the country for her initially sceptical approach to face masks – to comment a ‘thumbs up’ emoji.

The Devils won the game against Iceland with 5-1. The return game will be played on 14 October.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times