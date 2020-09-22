   
Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this year
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Latest News:
Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this...
Calls for global ceasefire in the face of...
Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein...
Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police...
Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this year
    Calls for global ceasefire in the face of Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein in coronavirus unemployment
    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
    Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after packed night out
    Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
    Oil prices recover despite increasingly nervous market
    Coronavirus: Brussels on track to boost daily testing capacity to 9,000
    Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer
    ‘Vulgar’: Belgium tells Bart De Wever to watch his language
    Belgium in Brief: A Lot To Talk About
    Man gets year in prison for illegal sale of train and bus tickets at Brussels Airport
    Record number of new Covid-19 cases registered worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift ban on travel to red-zone destinations
    Coronavirus self-tests approved for use in Belgium
    Coronavirus: number of new daily hospitalisations as high as in May
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts propose ‘flexible’ social bubbles
    Emergency assistance lanes to be introduced on Belgian motorways
    Europe’s livestock farming is worse for the climate than cars, research finds
    View more
    Share article:

    Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this year

    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Credit: City of Leuven

    This year’s edition of the Leuven Christmas Market will definitely take place this winter despite the coronavirus epidemic, the organiser announced on Tuesday.

    While Christmas – and the markets – may seem like a long time off, the logistics of Christmas villages across the world will begin soon, with stallholders already looking toward to what will be possible and/or allowed during the 2020 season.

    “We have received all the approvals to hold the Christmas market from 9 December to 20 December,” organiser of the Leuven market, Dirk Pinte, said on VRT radio, adding that many measures will be taken to make sure everything happens safely but that the market will definitely take place.

    Related News:

     

    “There will be one-way traffic for visitors, and the Christmas market will be divided into two parts: a catering area and a shopping area,” Pinte said, adding that visitors will have to register.

    All catering stalls will be brought together on Hoover square, which will become an open-air food market. That part of the market will also have its own tent, where a terrace can be made.

    On the Ladeuze square, the other stalls where people can buy their Christmas items will stand.

    A limited number of visitors will be admitted to the Christmas market, but the exact number of people allowed has not been decided yet. “In any case, however, there will be cameras with which we can see how many people are present.”

    Whether or not the Christmas market in the city of Brussels – called Winterpret in Dutch or Plaisirs d’hiver in French – will take place this year is not yet clear, only that the event has not been cancelled yet.

    As the coronavirus situation and the corresponding measures are constantly changing, city of Brussels mayor Philippe Close recently said that he would “fight” to organise the market this year.

    The German city of Cologne, however, already announced in August that it would cancel its celebrated Christmas market this year, blaming the coronavirus restrictions.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times