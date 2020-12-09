Belgium’s mysterious potato field monolith disappears...

Illustration picture shows the first monolith, sighted in the US state of Utah. Credit: Original image taken by Patrickamackie2 (Patrick A. Mackie) Cropped and colour adjusted by Chainwit/Wikimedia Commons

A mysterious monolith which appeared in northern Belgium has disappeared as quickly as it appeared, vanishing from a potato field in East Flanders after less than 2 days of international attention.

First appearing on Tuesday, the object spurred local interest, with media reporting “astonished reactions” from passers-by who ran into the glimmery item.

Connections were quickly drawn to similar events in the US, with some describing the Flemish structure as a “less impressive,” with speculation as to whether the monolith shared anything more than a flawed resemblance to other sightings around the world.

The disappearance, however, further enforces a connection – or imitation – of the worldwide events seen this month. They vanished too.

A first of several ephemeral appearances was reported at the start of December in the southwestern US state of Utah, where the pillar drew in droves of curious onlookers before disappearing. After an initial wave of wonder and speculation, an anonymous artists collective came forward to claim ownership of the Utah monolith.

The mystery, however, quickly continued as copycat columns began to appear in California and later in Europe, in Romania and in the British Isle of Wight, which also vanished, some overnight, some temporarily, frustrating locals’ investigative attempts.

While art groups have started to come forward taking claim for the European monoliths too, the Belgium one still remains a mystery, for now.

