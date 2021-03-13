   
Culture Sector should get priority decided in May, says Vervoort
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
    © Belga

    The Culture sector needs to be at the top of the list if Belgium opts for reopening in May following the measures against the Coronavirus, according to Brussels Prime Minister Rudi Vervoort.

    Answering questions from members of Brussels’ French-speaking parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Vervoort said that if the vaccination campaign goes as hoped, there could be prospects for reopening within that timeline.

    “Cultural operators wish above all to return to in-person events,” he said. “The initiatives a number of them have taken to adapt to the reality of the health crisis need to be welcomed.”

    According to the Brussels Prime Minister, the vaccination campaign is finally opening up real prospects for ending the crisis. He noted that it was now time to think of an end to the crisis for a series of sectors such as Culture, “because there are measures that are starting to be hard to explain.”

    “The process has been launched, and if the vaccination campaign goes as we hope, we can think that, from May, we’ll have possibilities for reopening a series of sectors and I’m convinced Culture needs to be at the top of the list,” the Brussels Prime Minister said.

