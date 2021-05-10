Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas for a reopening schedule for the cultural sector
The Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège (OPRL) has added its voice to pleas from the cultural sector, asking for the adoption of a timetable defining the recovery of the sector ahead of this Tuesday’s Consultative Committee Meeting.
OPRL’s general manager Daniel Weissman said that they’re able to ensure the health and safety of artists and audiences for a 2021-2022 season.
“We have not been listened to for months, and we understand that based on the evolution of the health situation, but we are now at a stage where the timetable put on the table must be effective,” said Weissman.
The manager said he was optimistic about both Tuesday’s meeting and the four-phase deconfinement plan that has been submitted to the authorities by the various federations representing the cultural sector.
“We think that it takes time, that we have to go slowly, but we would like to be spoken to once and for all as the responsible people that we are. We want a dialogue,” Weissman said.