Flagey will limit entry for football fans tonight

“Ixelles is the commune of the Euro par excellence, cosmopolitan, festive and fair-play”, mayor Christos Doulkeridis explained to BX1. “But fair play is not only to be seen on the football field, it is also in the streets, towards the residents and the restaurant owners. It’s about ourselves and our loved ones, for the health of us all.”
Police will be checking numbers between the roundabout of Cimetière d’ixelles and Place Sainte-Croix on the one hand, and on Flagey Square between Place Sainte-Croix and Rue Belvedere.