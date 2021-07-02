   
Flagey will limit entry for football fans tonight
Friday, 02 July, 2021
    Crowds seen on Flagey in May 2021. Credit: © Belga

    Brussels police will attempt to control the floods of supporters heading the Flagey and Cimetière d’ixelles to watch the Belgium-Italy match on Friday evening.

    The number of supporters will be counted from 6:00 PM onwards and entry will be stopped once too many are in the areas, though the precise number has not been shared at this time.

    Fans are expected to flock to bars to watch the game as, despite the request of several establishments, the ban on large screens will stay in place for the time being.

    “Ixelles is the commune of the Euro par excellence, cosmopolitan, festive and fair-play”, mayor Christos Doulkeridis explained to BX1. “But fair play is not only to be seen on the football field, it is also in the streets, towards the residents and the restaurant owners. It’s about ourselves and our loved ones, for the health of us all.”

    Police will be checking numbers between the roundabout of Cimetière d’ixelles and Place Sainte-Croix on the one hand, and on Flagey Square between Place Sainte-Croix and Rue Belvedere.

