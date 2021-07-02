   
Belgium in Brief: Forza Italia?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 July, 2021
Latest News:
Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated...
Brussels and Wallonia remain orange on European travel...
EU citizens in UK race to sign up...
Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says...
Tourists in limbo as Belgium can’t decide on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 July 2021
    Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated
    Brussels and Wallonia remain orange on European travel map
    EU citizens in UK race to sign up as deadline approaches
    Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says Johnson & Johnson
    Tourists in limbo as Belgium can’t decide on stricter travel rules for Portugal
    Flagey will limit entry for football fans tonight
    4,000 cancers went undiagnosed in 2020 thanks to Covid
    Belgium in Brief: Forza Italia?
    Take rising Covid-19 cases into account when making summer plans, warns expert
    Portugal is as worrying as India and Brazil, says Belgian expert
    Post-Brexit talks on access to EU financial markets have stalled, says Sunak
    Photogenic cows and angry birds: Artists overhaul Flemish walking routes
    Former Bpost CEO on trial in US for price-fixing
    Slovenia takes over EU presidency with focus on unfinished business
    Covid-19: Numbers in hospital drop below 300
    The Recap: Self-tests, Summer Beaches & African Marabou
    Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says
    Brussels’ open-air public swimming pool opens to the public
    EU to lift travel restrictions for 11 new third countries
    Brussels’ centre organises extra Johnson & Johnson vaccination day
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Forza Italia?

    Friday, 02 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Red Devils are playing against Italy in the European Championship today, and police are deploying extra forces to make sure that the only clash happening will be the one on the field.

    In Brussels, with its 184 different nationalities, someone’s national team is always playing someone else’s, but in other parts of Belgium, particularly the Limburg province, Belgium-Italy football matches are a Big Deal.

    The Limburg police zones active in the old mining municipalities, where many Italian immigrants have lived for decades, already announced that they are mobilising extra officers before, during and after the match.

    In Maasmechelen, with possibly the largest Italian population in the country, police are calling on both Italian and Belgian supporters to use their common sense, and to “certainly not set off fireworks, regardless of the game’s outcome.”

    Anyone thinking this might be an overreaction on the police’s part is probably in for a surprise, as the Italian celebrations in Maasmechelen after the opening match against Turkey not only made national news, but also kept half the town awake for the entire night.

    This Quarter Final has many people of Italian descent in Belgium – including me – picking sides, while others are loudly claiming that they will win either way.

    The Red Devils (and Jupiler) might be advertising that “we’re all red inside,” but I still think that I might be wearing my Squadra Azzurra jersey tonight.

    What do you think? Am I wrong? Will De Bruyne and Hazard be fit to play? Will Immobile and Insigne show us what they’ve got?

    Whose side are you on? Let @maithechini know, since she wrote it today, and @johnstonjules only cared until Scotland went out.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Covid-19 cases will rise again this summer, warns expert

    With the more infectious coronavirus variants in mind, people have to take into account that the figures will likely go up again when planning things this summer, warned infectious disease expert and GEMS chair Erika Vlieghe on Friday. Read More.

    2. Photogenic cows and angry birds: Artists overhaul Flemish walking routes

    Credit: Routen.be

    After a year spent walking and cycling when there was little else to do, many of us have realised we – in fact – like it. Read more.

    3. EU to lift travel restrictions for 11 new third countries

    The Council of the European Union has added 11 countries to its list of countries for which restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU should be lifted, in the latest update published on 1 July. Read more.

    4. Belgium considering stricter measures for travellers returning from Portugal

    The government will be discussing whether stricter measures need to be imposed on travellers coming from Portugal, said Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden. Read more.

    5. Belgian city turns Grand Place into summer beach

    Those seeking the seaside staycation don’t necessarily have to go to the coast this summer after the Walloon city of Louvain-la-Neuve decided to turn its central square into a beach. Read more.

    6. Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says

    People who have been fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines authorised in the EU seem to be well-protected against the delta coronavirus variant, said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) based on the latest scientific data. Read more.

    7. Brussels’ open-air public swimming pool opens to the public

    The Flow open-air public swimming pool officially opened to the public early Thursday afternoon at the Pierre Marchant bridge, on the edge of the canal in Anderlecht. Read More.