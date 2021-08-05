Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey

Thursday, 05 August 2021
The Belgian Red Lions male hockey team won the gold medal after a nail-biting final against Australia in the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.
After the two teams finished 1-1 during the regular playing time, the Belgian team won with 3-2 after shoot-outs.
The shoot-outs were as thrilling as the match itself, but Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch saved the team.
🥇 WE ARE OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS 🥇#TOKYO2020 #STRONGERTOGETHER#HOCKEYINVITES#WEARETEAMBELGIUM#ROARTOGETHER #TOUSENSEMBLE @tokyo2020 @olympics @teambelgium @fihockey pic.twitter.com/69CdTCLMmt
— Belgian Red Lions (@BELRedLions) August 5, 2021
The same team won the silver medal at the previous Olympic Games in Rio five years ago.
