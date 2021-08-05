Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey

The Belgian Red Lions male hockey team won the gold medal after a nail-biting final against Australia in the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

After the two teams finished 1-1 during the regular playing time, the Belgian team won with 3-2 after shoot-outs.

The shoot-outs were as thrilling as the match itself, but Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch saved the team.

The same team won the silver medal at the previous Olympic Games in Rio five years ago.

