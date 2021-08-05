   
Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again

    Thursday, 05 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam won the gold medal for the women’s heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, extending her previous title.

    Thiam succeeded herself as Olympic heptathlon champion, after the final 800 metres.

    After a moderate first day on Wednesday, Thiam was right on target in today’s morning session, with victories in the long jump (6.60m) and the javelin throw (54.68m), she could start the final 800 metres with a bonus of 64 points over the Dutch Anouk Vetter.

    Noor Vidts, the other Belgian athlete, gave her all in her effort to take the bronze medal and set a new personal record in the process. But in the end Vidts finished fourth.

    Both the silver and bronze medals went to the Netherlands, with Anouk Vetter in second and Emma Oosterwegel in third place.

