Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
Thursday, 05 August 2021
Credit: Belga
Belgium’s Nafi Thiam won the gold medal for the women’s heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, extending her previous title.
Thiam succeeded herself as Olympic heptathlon champion, after the final 800 metres.
After a moderate first day on Wednesday, Thiam was right on target in today’s morning session, with victories in the long jump (6.60m) and the javelin throw (54.68m), she could start the final 800 metres with a bonus of 64 points over the Dutch Anouk Vetter.