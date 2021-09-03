‘Eat! Brussels, Drink! Bordeaux’ launches at Gare Maritime...

A revamped version of the annual “Eat! Brussels, Drink! Bordeaux” festival is once again inviting those on the hunt for a gastronomic adventure to come and try the variety on offer.

Each day from 2-11 September, a five-course menu will be served in the renovated Gare Maritime at Tour & Taxis, featuring a host of Brussels chefs, mixologists, brewers, cheesemakers and pastry chefs.

“We are delighted to restart this event in a new location that I hope will be a new hub in Brussels, in an area that is becoming emblematic and will help to reduce the socio-economic divide,” commented Rudi Vervoort, Minister-President of the Brussels Region, about the recently renovated Gare Maritime.

Inhuldiging van de negende editie van het gastronomiefestival Eat ! Brussels drink ! Bordeaux, dat dit jaar plaatsvindt in de Gare maritime, één van de meest tot de verbeelding sprekende industriële gebouwen van Brussel. pic.twitter.com/SJqlnP3eUl — Rudi Vervoort (@rudivervoort) September 2, 2021

The 2021 edition will be an open-air table service event, changing pace from the previous editions which centred around stalls in parks. Tables are available for two or four people, up to a total capacity of 200 guests.

By moving away from the traditional format, the festival hopes to foster cooperation between those serving food. “It was also symbolic not to put them in competition with each other after the crisis experienced by the hotel and catering industry,” added Noémie Wibail, press officer for visit.Brussels, which organised the event.

A total of forty food artisans will be on hand to offer a gastronomic experience paired with various Bordeaux wines. More information is available online.

