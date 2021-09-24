Reports: Kanye West spotted near Antwerp...

American rapper Kanye West has made headlines in Belgium after reports that he has been spotted near Antwerp, and has potentially purchased an apartment.

According to local media, West may even have bought a place in the Kanaal complex in Wijnegem, a former jenever distillery now converted into Belgium’s largest private art gallery. Kanaal is yet to confirm this, but locals have said the rumours have circulated for a long time.

The gallery and the lofts are owned by art dealer and interior designer Axel Vervoordt, who previously worked on the homes of West and then-wife Kim Kardashian in Paris and Los Angeles. The two men first met at the fine art fair TEFAF in Maastricht, where Vervoordt was an exhibitor.

According to locals, West was spotted in the area this week, with one resident saying he met him while walking out his dog.

“I asked him if he happened to live in the area, whereupon he looked at me in surprise for a moment. He then said that he was staying with Axel Vervoordt and that his name is Kanye West. I looked at him somewhat sheepishly, whereupon he asked me if I did not recognize him,” the man explained to local media.

“I think Kanye thought it was funny, that I had absolutely no idea who he was. When I got back home, I googled his name for a while and realized that I had indeed been talking to a world star. And that I am probably the only Belgian who had never heard of him until recently.”

West was previously spotted in Antwerp during a flying visit in December 2020.

West stayed at the Julien hotel close to the city’s cathedral during that visit, where a suite starts at €349 a night. According to reports, the star was in Antwerp to work on a new line of trainers, and may also have found time to discuss his collaboration with Gap.

The Brussels Times