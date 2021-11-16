   
‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Latest News:
‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures...
Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day...
Mandatory vaccination for health care workers from 1...
‘Data violation’ allows employers to check vaccine status...
Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    2
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    3
    ‘Be honest’: Belgium should consider mandatory vaccination
    4
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    ‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures

    Tuesday, 16 November 2021

    Credit: Pexels

    Business owners in the nightlife sector are upset about the proposals made by Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS) that were leaked yesterday and included the temporary closure of all nightlife.

    Some club owners were in favour of only allowing vaccinated people to enter, according to De Standaard, but felt that requiring negative Covid-19 tests from all customers wouldn’t be sustainable.

    “There are many reasons to panic, and a lot of nervousness in our sector after Minister Vandenbroucke launched his proposal,” Steven Van Belle of Club Fuse in Brussels told the paper.

    “To the first part of his proposal, that we only receive vaccinated people, we want to cooperate. It is feasible and proven to be useful in curbing the virus circulation. But to mandate that a test must be carried out whether vaccinated or not means de facto closure.”

    He said the mandatory testing proposal raises questions: “Who will pay for the test? Which test should it be? How do we organise these tests? If I have to organise this myself, here in a busy street, it simply won’t work.”

    Related Posts

    Sam Schnabel, owner of Club Vaag in Antwerp, said he thought that the proposal to only admit vaccinated customers would be feasible but not something he wholly supports.

    “I would follow the rule, but somewhat against my will,” Schnabel said.

    “For a long time, it was promised that those who take the test would still be able to go out. That is now changing. In my opinion, it will lead to further polarisation and encourage rebellion. Policy makers are in danger of losing the motivation of the population.”

    Schnabel said that adding a testing requirement on top of vaccination would prompt him to close his doors. “The test centres are already overcrowded and PCR tests cost money,” he said. “It often costs more than what a young person spends in a nightclub. I am afraid that this way of working is not feasible in our sector.”

    Covid-19 cases are on the rise as Belgium experiences a fourth wave of the pandemic, which is what prompted the proposal of stricter measures in the first place. Those proposals will be discussed at a meeting of the Consultative Committee on Wednesday.

    Latest news

    Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day
    An average of almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections are being recorded on a daily basis in Belgium, while the number of patients in intensive care ...
    Mandatory vaccination for health care workers from 1 April
    From 1 January 2022, health care workers will have three months to get fully vaccinated before vaccination becomes mandatory for staff on 1 April. ...
    ‘Data violation’ allows employers to check vaccine status of Brussels residents
    With only a national registry number and a postal code, employers, insurers or banks can see in just a few clicks whether a Brussels resident has ...
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels is expected to last throughout Tuesday morning as police unions are taking action on Rue de la Loi and Rue ...
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    Making teleworking compulsory until the Christmas holidays is not an acceptable measure to curb the current rise in infections, stress several ...
    COP26 Glasgow: International legislation against ecocide not in pact but could be on horizon
    The UN climate change conference can be assessed as a success or a failure depending on if the glass is seen as half full or half empty. When it ...
    Hospitals must reserve half of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients once again
    Barely one week after the previous announcement, Belgian hospitals have been asked to scale up once again, meaning they must reserve 50% of beds in ...
    EU auditors: Mixed results in EU spending programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic
    The European Commission’s reporting on how EU spending programmes perform shows mixed results in different funding areas, according to a new audit ...
    ‘Twenty more every day’: 533 Covid patients in ICU in Belgian hospitals
    On Monday, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care in Belgium hospitals rose to 533, which is 17 more than on Sunday, when the ...
    Austria enters lockdown for those not vaccinated
    On Monday, Austria became the first EU country to confine people who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine. As a fourth wave hits Europe, the ...
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    On Monday morning, virologist Marc Van Ranst took to Twitter to condemn the premature leaking of the advice about stricter coronavirus measures, ...
    ‘Be honest’: Belgium should consider mandatory vaccination
    The Belgian authorities should open an honest debate about making the coronavirus vaccines mandatory for everyone, instead of excluding ...