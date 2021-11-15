   
Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 November, 2021
Latest News:
Police start daily protests today...
‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice...
Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document:...
Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday...
Wallonia : Health Minister in favour of vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    2
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    3
    Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday
    4
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    5
    Coronavirus: Belgium passes psychological threshold of 500 persons in intensive care
    Share article:

    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?

    Monday, 15 November 2021

    Credit: Canva

    A leaked document from Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS), which advises the government, has called for sweeping changes in the country as the virus continues to spread. 

    The document, first reported on by Le Soir, has outlined recommendations from the group. These recommendations are not generally made public but are used by the Consultative Committee to then decide what measures to introduce.

    It is not, however, a guarantee of new measures.

    Here’s what has been suggested: 

    Closing nightlife: The group suggested a temporary closure of nightlife and all high-risk activities where the face mask and social distance cannot be respected. This means contact sports and student activities, among others.  

    For a period of 3-4 weeks, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) would only be valid for vaccinated people or those who have recently recovered from the virus, with the addition of a test at the entrance.

    In practice, this means that a negative test result alone would no longer be sufficient to gain access to certain venues, such as nightclubs.

    Related Posts

    Smaller weddings: Weddings and private parties would be allowed a maximum of 50 people with a CST and a negative self-test. 

    Space at the cinema: Entertainment venues (theatres, cinemas, concert halls) must have good ventilation, social distancing and attendees must wear face masks. 

    Smaller groups: While “bubbles” are not quite back, the group has suggested limiting contacts to five or fewer a day.

    Mandatory teleworking: The group suggested making teleworking mandatory until the Christmas Holidays.

    Masks in schools: Masks should be worn from the age of 9 in schools (fourth grade) and anywhere else where a mask is already needed. Experts believe that the virus is transmitted particularly among the youngest and that the mask can help to create a barrier. 

    This advice comes ahead of the next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which has been brought forward to Wednesday and is expected to discuss new measures for the country.

    The decision as to whether these recommendations come into effect will be taken then. Following the meeting, a press conference will be held to announce the latest changes, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Latest news

    Police start daily protests today
    Police unions have announced daily protest actions starting today, Monday, and lasting for over two months. These will be a mix of one-off actions as ...
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    On Monday morning, virologist Marc Van Ranst took to Twitter to condemn the premature leaking of the advice about stricter coronavirus measures, ...
    Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday
    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Wednesday at 2:30 PM, according to local ...
    Wallonia : Health Minister in favour of vaccine mandate if hospitals are swamped
    If hospitalisations have to be delayed because of the health situation, measures making vaccination mandatory will need to be taken, Wallonia’s ...
    COP26: Glasgow was more than just talk but far from enough, says Jean-Pascal van Ypersele
    The decisions adopted at COP26 in Glasgow will help in the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, University of Leuven climatologist ...
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    West Flanders has the highest vaccination rates in Belgium, according to data from Sciensano, but the province is struggling with some of the highest ...
    Coronavirus: Belgium passes psychological threshold of 500 persons in intensive care
    Belgium has crossed the “psychological” threshold of 500 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke ...
    COP26: Belgian representatives stress the importance of future action
    Belgian officials and civil society representatives present in Glasgow for the just ended UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, may have had differing ...
    Belgium’s road safety plan includes smart cameras, tougher penalties
    Belgium’s national road safety plan has ambitious goals, including reaching zero deaths on the roads by 2050, compared to an average of 650 today. ...
    Namur hosts exhibit for domestic violence awareness
    An exposition on domestic violence will be held from 15 to 26 November in the Maison des Citoyens (Citizens Centre) at Namur’s town hall, the city’s ...
    ‘A problem of trust’: Disagreement within Flemish Government after decision on gas plants
    There is a problem of trust between the ministers of the Flemish Government, Open VLD chairman Egbert Lachaert said, following disagreement over a ...
    ING head office in Brussels will be fitted with air-purifying façade
    ING Belgium's Marnix building in Brussels will undergo an environmentally-friendly renovation in the form of a green roof and special façade whose ...