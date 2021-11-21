   
Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 November, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police...
Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising...
Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises...
Climate change: Is hydrogen the fuel of the...
Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    2
    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
    3
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    4
    Police unions to hold new demonstration in Brussels on Monday
    5
    These coronavirus measures come into force this weekend
    Share article:

    Ghent cancels Christmas events in face of rising infections

    Sunday, 21 November 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    The city of Ghent has officially cancelled its Christmas and New Year’s holiday events, as well as the arrival of Sinterklaas, in the face of rising coronavirus figures.

    The decision came after a crisis meeting between the city and health officials, held Saturday afternoon.

    “The situation is very serious,” said mayor Mathias De Clercq. “Our medical experts insist on the importance of avoiding as many contacts as possible. That is why we have decided together to cancel or scale down events organised by the city where it is very difficult to guarantee safety.”

    Related News

     

    The arrival of Sinterklaas, in particular, was cancelled as children do not have to wear a mouth mask and do not have a Covid Safe Ticket. “Safety cannot be guaranteed now that the number of infections is also rising rapidly among children. In the interest of keeping the schools open, the Ghent Crisis Cell has decided that it is better not to proceed,” the city explained in a press release.

     

    The remainder of the events were cancelled as the practicalities of the CST seemed impossible during the festivities.

    An ice rink and a winter bar will be set up as these can be closed off to check for the covid safe ticket. Those who come to skate will have to reserve a time slot in advance, and the hours of the bar will be adjusted to those of the skating track.

    Sunday shopping will also go ahead through December to better spread out crowds.

    “It is imperative that we take precautions. If we judge that it cannot be done safely, then it is better not to do it,” said De Clercq.

    Latest news

    Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured
    Riot police deployed on Saturday “to restore order” in The Hague arrested seven persons after rioters set off fireworks and destroyed traffic lights ...
    Automatic sick notes issued if covid self-assessment advises test
    Employees advised by the online self-assessment tool to be tested for Covid-19 will now automatically receive a certificate of absence for their ...
    Climate change: Is hydrogen the fuel of the future in the EU?
    The European Commission announced last week the results of the first call for large-scale projects aiming at bringing breakthrough technologies to ...
    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
    Belgium is in for a cold but dry week, with a potential for snow next Saturday, according to the latest update from the Royal Meteorological ...
    Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on, warns union
    The Public Services wing of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, CSC, warned on Saturday that an agreement reached on Friday evening in ...
    European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of animals in research
    A parliamentary intergroup organised this week a meeting on how to accelerate the transition to animal-free innovations. The Intergroup on the ...
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna to protest against mandatory vaccination. According to police ...
    Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since the start of the pandemic
    Several million mouth masks that do not meet quality requirements have entered the Belgian market, according to checks carried out by the Economic ...
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels police have said they expect thousands of people to participate in an anti coronavirus measures demonstration planned for Sunday. ...
    Health Minister in favour of boycotting restaurants that fail to take CST seriously
    Asked on VRT Radio whether Belgians should boycott restaurants that fail to take the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) seriously, Federal Health Minister Frank ...
    Facebook and Instagram have 8.3 million users in Belgium
    Facebook and Instagram now have a combined total of 8.3 million users aged 13 years, and over in Belgium, according to data compiled by SoPRISM, a ...
    Belgian bureaucracy won’t mean you have to wear a mask tonight, says Vandenbroucke
    Despite reports to the contrary, it will be possible to dance without wearing a mask in nightclubs from this Saturday, Health Minister Frank ...