   
Belgians going abroad now ‘are always taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians going abroad now ‘are always taking a...
Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case...
More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an...
Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of...
Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Belgians going abroad now ‘are always taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns
    Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case
    More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an inheritance
    Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of uproar after arrest in Schaerbeek
    Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from Antwerp to Brussels, Crisis Centre warns
    Up to 10% Covid-19 transmission risk in trains, new study reveals
    Quarantine or isolation: what is the difference?
    Belgium in Brief: The Gravity Of The Situation
    Head of Belarusian opposition ready to ‘act as a national leader’
    European Council to meet on Belarus protests this Wednesday
    Burundi requests Belgian reparations for colonial crimes
    Fish in two Belgian rivers died during the weekend due to a lack of oxygen
    Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany quits his playing career
    Hundreds gather in Madrid to protest compulsory face masks
    Belgium cracks down on traffic offences by foreign drivers
    Possibly highest temperature ever on earth measured this weekend in California
    Coronavirus measures makes customers more agressive, trade federation says
    Italy orders mandatory mask wearing in the evening
    SNCB considers charging for extended bike parking in stations
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgians going abroad now ‘are always taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns

    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    People who are still planning on travelling abroad this summer should realise that, in the current circumstances, they are always taking a risk, the National Crisis Centre stressed during a press conference on Monday.

    The authorities are calling on all travellers returning to Belgium now that the summer holidays are coming to an end to assume their responsibilities in the interests of public health.

    “The number of coronavirus cases across Europe is still increasing, and there is a real chance that the colour code of your holiday destination will change during your stay,” spokesperson Yves Stevens said. “Realise that, in the current circumstances, you are always taking a risk.”

    “We ask everyone to rigorously comply with the measures in place, and to prevent the further spread of the virus,” Stevens said.

    The colour codes of certain regions can change depending on the evolution of the pandemic. “This can happen very quickly, like it did last week for certain regions in Spain and Romania,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    A formal travel ban is still in place for all tourist and non-essential journeys to red zones. “For the sake of clarity, all countries outside the EU, the Schengen area and the UK are considered to be red zones, as well as a number of zones in Europe.”

    Travellers who nevertheless return from such a red zone will be treated as high-risk contacts, and are obliged to follow the guidelines. “First, respect the quarantine requirement as soon as you get back. And second, contact your GP and mention your travel history for a test,” Stevens said.

    People coming to Belgium from any zone, no matter the colour, need to fill out the Passenger Locator Form within 48 hours before arrival, for possible contact tracing.

    “Additionally, check the colour code of the zone you are going to before you leave again. Once again: going to a red zone is not allowed,” Stevens said.

    For orange zones, increased vigilance is necessary. “And some countries require extra measures, such as being able to show a negative test.”

    “Abroad, as in Belgium, the six golden rules need to be respected as well,” Stevens added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times