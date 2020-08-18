Belgian average drops to 533 new coronavirus infections per day

An average of 533 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

The trend of new infections per day has decreased by 14% over the 7-day period from 8 to 14 August. The number of new cases is still rising, but the increase is smaller than it was yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 78,534. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 11 to 17 August, the authorities recorded an average of 32 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 24% compared to the daily average of the week before.

In total, 339 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 90 are in the intensive care unit.

Related News:

An average number of 9 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is twice the daily average of the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,944.

Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times