   
Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules...
Federal police Director-General resigns over fatal Charleroi arrest...
Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian...
Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The...
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
    Federal police Director-General resigns over fatal Charleroi arrest
    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
    Brussels police to start wearing bodycams from September
    Russian opposition leader Navalny has likely been poisoned
    Amnesty International creates ‘danger zone’ at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    EU concludes talks with fifth potential vaccine partner
    Belgium’s Security Council: ‘Return to normal not yet possible’
    Over 100,000 businesses are still not in line with company rules
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Belga/Paul-Henri Verlooy

    Despite the recommendation of several experts, Belgium’s National Security Council did not decide to implement a uniform rule for the face mask obligation across the country.

    It is still up to local authorities to decide on which streets and busy places face masks need to be worn, as Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès did not announce additional national measures.

    “The national measure makes the wearing of a mask that covers your nose and mouth mandatory at markets, in shops and shopping centres, and in certain public areas such as in museums or at events,” Wilmès said during a press conference on Thursday.

    In addition to that measure, local authorities can take extra measures, such as making it mandatory to wear a face mask on certain streets or in certain districts.

    Related News:

     

    Earlier on Thursday, virologist Steven Van Gucht said that it would be good to “harmonise” the obligation, so that the same rule can be applied to all situations.

    “It is very difficult, at a national level, to say: in this street, you have to wear a mask, and in this street, you don’t,” Wilmès explained.

    She also said that even though there is no measure that makes it mandatory to have a face mask with you everywhere you go, Wilmès strongly advises it. “You never know in what kind of situation you end up,” she said.

    “If you end up in a situation where masks are not mandatory, but a lot of people are present, it is always safer to still wear one,” Wilmès stressed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times